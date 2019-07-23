Albemarle County Public Schools is planning a three-year effort to build a social studies curriculum that will help teachers better address the legacies of racism, slavery and inequity.
In partnership with Montpelier, the school system will provide professional development workshops to teachers, offer student field trips to James Madison’s home and develop a new curriculum to guide history lessons in county middle and high schools.
The plan is funded by a $299,500 grant from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. The Strengthening Systems grant will be distributed over the course of the next three years. The foundation also provided $300,000 to Albemarle County to support a program coordinator at Yancey School Community Center.
Montpelier and Albemarle are hoping this new curriculum will make a long-term and systemic difference in the schools and community as its goal will be to improve the teaching and learning of untold history. Division officials point to the events of Aug. 11 and 12, 2017 as the catalyst for this change.
“We probably should be acting sooner, but the reality is that moment jolted a lot of us to get moving and to think seriously about the curriculum that we are putting in front of students,” said John Hobson, the division’s social studies lead coach.
Montpelier is a natural partner for the effort, dubbed Reframing the Narrative. Hobson said Montpelier's exhibit, the Mere Distinction of Colour, was an inspiration.
“The way they were connecting the past to the present, and how they were humanizing the enslaved population,” he said. “We recognize that our curriculum has to do the same thing. It has to connect to the present moment, has to connect to kids, and we have to tell the whole truth in service to building a more just society.”
Albemarle’s move follows a state and national trend. In May, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said it wanted a review of the state’s history and civics curriculum, according to the Virginia Mercury.
“You can call it courageous, you can it forward-thinking, but at the end of the day, it's just necessary,” said Price Thomas, director of communications for Montpelier.
Thomas said Montpelier will provide content resources, on-site experiences, teacher training and other opportunities.
"We'll try to be involved in as many ways as possible, even when they are off-site," he said.
Hobson said Albemarle County doesn’t have a division-wide social studies curriculum that teachers can work from. Instead, the curriculum depends on the teacher.
For Reframing the Narrative, teachers will construct the curriculum, which will include resources and lessons. They’ll start with U.S. History and write the curriculum next summer to be implemented in the 2020-21 school year.
Hobson expects that teachers will start to make changes in their classrooms while the development process is underway.
‘Teaching the truth’
Students in Chris Shedd’s history classes at Burley Middle School have accused him of ruining Pocahontas, Columbus and Thanksgiving. In his class, he asks students to review primary sources to answer historical questions and find the truth.
“It's all about teaching the truth and giving kids multiple perspectives to consider on different events in history,” he said. “This is all trying to sort out what's real and what people wanted you to learn.”
Shedd, who has taught for 16 years, has worked to include different perspectives in his lessons about U.S. History and go beyond the state’s social studies standards for his courses. One class starts from pre-Columbian times until 1865. The second class covers 1865 to present.
“It's really important that all teachers are teaching the whole story,” he said. “If we are not giving kids these perspectives, we are really doing a disservice to them and our country because they're not fully educated. They can't really understand the way our country is today if you are not given the whole story.”
Shedd has participated in professional development workshops at Montpelier and taken students on field trips there. His students learned about Madison’s presidency, accomplishments and looked at him as a slaveholder.
Shedd said this new effort to build a curriculum will help him because they’ll be creating lessons he doesn’t have.
“It's important because we'd like to develop more lessons that are available to teachers,” he said. “In some cases, we need to improve the resources for teachers.”
He said these resources will be especially helpful for new teachers as he had to find and make his own when he started.
‘Raised Awareness’
Over the next several years, teachers and division staff will work to write new curricula for U.S. History, World History and Civics.
In Virginia, history education is dictated by the state standards that outline the skills and knowledge students should learn in a class. Social studies was last reviewed by state officials in 2015.
“If teachers accept the standards as is, it's going to be an incomplete narrative,” Hobson said.
The curriculum resources will help teachers and students go beyond those standards to have a broader understanding, he said.
To assist this effort, the division is planning to bring in nonprofits Facing History and Ourselves and Teaching Tolerance, which is a project of the Southern Law Poverty Center.
In 2018, Teaching Tolerance highlighted the failure of American schools to teach students about slavery and suggested solutions. The report, Teaching Hard History: American Slavery, found that high school seniors struggled with basic questions about slavery and their classes lacked in-depth coverage of the subject.
“I think it's raised awareness for a lot of teachers,” Hobson said. “… But since then, we've been thinking about the resources that we're purchasing, we're thinking about the professional development that we're offering to teachers.”
He said a “significant chunk” of the grant will go toward teacher professional development. In order to write effective curriculum, he said teachers need to engage in deep professional learning to learn more and get their mindset right.
The end goal, Hobson said, will be a document that outlines a set of beliefs and understandings about the social studies curriculum and tools that show how to execute that.