Albemarle County and consulting firm Retail Strategies are seeking public input for a market study for downtown Crozet.
Jenn Gregory, president of the firm's Downtown Strategies group, will facilitate two input sessions to collect information on the future of downtown Crozet.
According to a news release, they will be assessing topics including downtown Crozet’s vision; community image; economic diversification and commerce; commercial and residential growth; and future roadblocks and challenges.
The outcome will be a strategic plan with recommendations for growth, economic impact and progress, according to the release.
An online feedback opportunity also will be available after the sessions.
Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP for one of the following dates:
The first session will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Piedmont Place. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/2TRMB0I. The second session will be from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Crozet Library meeting room. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/36mrmGA.
