Albemarle County is hosting multiple budget events during the next month ahead of the Board of Supervisors vote on the fiscal year 2021 budget.
On March 9, Supervisors Ned Gallaway and Diantha McKeel hosted a community meeting at Jack Jouett Middle School Media Center.
Budget office hours with county staff will be held March 16 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the McIntire Road County Office Building in room 241, and again from 4 to 5 p.m. on March 24 in room 246.
On March 18 at noon, county staff will live tweet from the Twitter handle @AlbemarleCounty about the budget.
County staff will be hold a meeting on the budget at 6:30 p.m March 19 at Woodbrook Elementary School Cafeteria.
Supervisor Ann H. Mallek will hold three community meetings, the first at 7 p.m. March 24 at Brownsville Elementary School Cafeteria, the second at 7 p.m. March 26 at Broadus Wood Elementary School Cafeteria and the final meeting at 10 a.m. March 28 at White Hall Community Building.
There are two more budget work sessions on March 11 and March 17 at 3 p.m. in room 241 at the McIntire Road County Office Building.
The final budget public hearing will be at 6 p.m. on April 13 in Lane Auditorium. The board is scheduled to set calendar year 2020 tax rate and fiscal year 2021 budget on April 20.
All Work Sessions and Public Hearings are open to the public and will be livestreamed — visit www.albemarle.org/bos for access to video streaming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.