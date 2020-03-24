Seventeen people have been displaced from an apartment building following a fire Monday night.
The Charlottesville Fire Department responded to the fire in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue at 8:58 p.m. Monday, according to a press release.
Crews found heavy fire and thick smoke on the first floor of the building, engulfing the stove and cabinets in one of the units. Crews cleared the scene by 11:55 p.m.
The fire was caused by an unattended pan on a stove that overheated, the release says.
No one was injured although one first responder was evaluated for smoke inhalation on the scene. Two dogs and a cat were rescued from smoke-filled apartments and are expected to recover.
The damage is estimated at more than $100,000. The Central Virginia Chapter of the Red Cross is working with the displaced occupants to find shelter.
