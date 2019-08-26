The U.S. Fourth District Court of Appeals has reversed part of a lower court's decision to dismiss a civil rights complaint against an Albemarle County police officer accused of racial profiling.
The case, filed on behalf of four local African American residents, alleges that Officer Andrew Holmes targeted them for traffic stops and search warrants because of their race, violating their 14th Amendment rights to equal protection under the law.
According to the appellants, Holmes made it a practice to stop and ticket three times as many blacks as whites compared to all other officers on the force, and at a rate more than twice that pf all officers who worked in the same sectors as Holmes.
After the case was initially presented to a jury in March 2018, U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon dismissed it, ruling against the inclusion of statistical evidence introduced by the plaintiffs. Moon said the statistical evidence and the case at large did not prove “discriminatory effect” because it did not identify individuals “similarly situated” who were from a different race than the plaintiffs and who were not subjected to the same treatment.
In an unpublished opinion issued Monday, the appeals court wrote that the district court erred in excluding the appellants' statistical evidence.
“Because we conclude that the district court applied an improperly narrow definition of 'similarly situated,' we reverse the district court’s decision to exclude the statistics for the purpose of proving discriminatory effect,” the opinion reads. “However, because the record before us is insufficient for this court to determine whether the statistics offered establish Appellants’ claims as a matter of law, we remand to the district court for further fact-finding consistent with the proper standard described herein.”
Specifically, the appeals court seeks clarification on whether the aggregate data of Holmes’ stops only reflect traffic summonses, which the plaintiffs said they requested specifically. According to Holmes’ testimony, the statistical evidence may also include calls for services.
“As we noted, this argument does not explain the racial disparity in Holmes’s summonses, since any racial disparities created by calls for service would affect the other officers in Sectors 1 and 2, as well,” the appeals court opinion reads.
According to statistical data obtained from ACPD by the plaintiffs, in 2015 — the same year as one of the incidents in the complaint occurred — Holmes conducted 92 traffic stops. From those stops, he issued 47 summonses, or 51.08%, to black individuals and 44 summonses, or 47.82%, to white individuals.
Per these statistics, in 2015, officers in the department issued a total of 8,219 summonses. Of those summonses, 6,626, or 80.6%, were issued to white drivers, and 1,412, or 17.2%, were issued to black drivers.
Out of the 655 summonses that Holmes issued from 2009 to 2015, he issued 305, or 46.56%, to black individuals and 348 summonses, or 53.13%, to white individuals.
To Charlottesville attorney Jeff Fogel, who is representing the plaintiffs, these statistics represent clear evidence that Holmes disproportionately targeted black individuals.
In an interview with the Progress, Fogel pointed to the stops done by other officers in the same sectors as Holmes and the difference in their statistics.
“I’m surprised we got that data, as it offers the most clear look at how Holmes operated differently than the other officers,” he said.
Fogel also pointed to testimony from one of the plaintiffs, Delmar Canada, as an example of Holmes’ racial profiling.
On April 26, 2014, Holmes was parked near the 7-Eleven on Greenbrier Drive, running the license plates of vehicles in the parking lot through a records system. In his testimony from the March 2018 trial, Holmes said this kind of work "is necessary because no one drives around with signs on the side of their car that say, 'I'm carrying drugs.”
When he ran the plates of a BMW through the system, it showed the car was registered to Bianca Johnson, another plaintiff in the case. He then searched other police databases for people associated with her.
Canada showed up in his search, along with information that his license was suspended. When Canada came out of the 7-Eleven and drove the car away, Holmes initiated a traffic stop.
According to dashcam video from Holmes' patrol car, Canada said he was not aware that his license was suspended and that he had never received anything telling him it was suspended. Canada told Holmes he had previously paid $1,500 to get his license back after failing to make child support payments, according to a court opinion.
The next day, Holmes sought a search warrant at the home shared by Canada and Johnson for the notification paperwork that would have been mailed to Canada when his license was suspended. No paperwork or drugs were located during the search.
Fogel said filing a search warrant to find a piece of paper issued more than a year prior is an unusual practice, which he attempted to prove during trial via testimony from an ACPD captain. That testimony was thrown out by Moon, and that decision was upheld in the appeals court’s Monday opinion.
“The thing about a piece of paper is it could be anywhere, so it gives the officer the ability to search the entire residence,” Fogel said.
Fogel said he is currently a part of five cases against Holmes, whom he said is still employed by ACPD. Officials from ACPD could not be reached Monday to confirm Holmes’ employment status.
The case will now return to federal court in Charlottesville. No hearing dates have been scheduled.