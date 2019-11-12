Two men convicted in the brutal beating of a counter-protester following the disastrous 2017 Unite the Right rally were denied appeals Tuesday.
In May 2018, Jacob Goodwin and Alex Ramos were both found guilty in Charlottesville Circuit Court of malicious wounding and later sentenced to eight years and six years in prison, respectively. Both men appealed the verdicts, and in May a judge granted their requests to present oral arguments, according to court records.
The two men were part of a group of people who chased Harris into the Market Street Parking Garage as the Unite the Right rally devolved into chaos. Harris was hit with sticks, shields and fists, and was left with a laceration on his head that required staples to close, a broken wrist and multiple cuts and bruises.
A video of the assault on Harris shows a shield-wielding Goodwin knocking Harris to the ground and then continuing to beat him, alongside several other men. Later in the video, Ramos can be seen running into the garage from the street and punching Harris.
During a September hearing before a three-judge panel at the Virginia Court of Appeals, attorneys representing the men expressed concerns with the Charlottesville court's jury selection process, venue and the severity of the malicious wounding convictions.
The appeals were denied Tuesday in published opinions from the court. Judges said the convictions were proper.
During the September hearing, Goodwin’s attorney argued that the trial court erred by not striking four prospective jurors because the answers that they gave during voir dire showed bias. He also contended that the evidence was insufficient to support a malicious wounding conviction.
In her opinion, Chief Judge Marla G. Decker cited various cases to support her analysis that the jurors were not improperly seated.
Decker also dismissed Goodwin’s argument that the evidence was insufficient, detailing video evidence presented at trial.
“The appellant brutally attacked Harris. When the appellant approached Harris during the incident, he kicked him once and struck him with his shield, knocking the victim to the ground,” she wrote. “The appellant then kicked Harris at least three times while he was on the floor of the parking garage. Further, he did not abandon the attack when other men began to join the assault.”
In the Ramos opinion, Judge Glen A. Huff wrote that he found a jury was properly seated and that a “per se” exception barring any juror with any knowledge or connection to the rally would have been improper.
Ramos’ attorney had also argued that the single blow his client struck against Harris was not strong enough to infer malice, an argument Huff and the Court of Appeals disagreed with.
“[A] single punch to the head is a significant enough attack from which the jury could infer malice when the blow was struck after the victim was already on the ground having been repeatedly struck by a mob of individuals,” Huff wrote.
After the opinions were published Tuesday, Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania, who helped prosecute the cases, said in an email that his office was pleased with the Court of Appeals decision.
“As I have previously stated, appellate review of criminal proceedings plays an important role in ensuring that defendants were treated fairly and afforded due process of law,” he wrote.
In a news release Tuesday, Mark Herring wrote that his office is committed to ensuring that those who broke the law at the Unite the Right rally face justice.
“My team and I continue to sound the alarm about the dangers of white supremacist violence and its rise in Virginia and around the country, and will not hesitate to hold racists and white supremacists accountable when they turn their hate into violence,” he wrote.
In August, Harris filed a lawsuit in U.S. District court that named Goodwin, Ramos, other attackers convicted in the same assault and various other Unite the Right organizers as defendants. He is alleging a conspiracy to deny black and Jewish people equal protection under the law, leading to the physical assault on Harris.
No hearings have been set in that civil case yet.
