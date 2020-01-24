Those interested in serving on an advisory committee that will review the name of Albemarle County's Sutherland Middle School have until Feb. 7 to apply.
Members of the Sutherland community and attendance zone are asked to send an email describing their relationship with the school, their interest in being part of the review process and contact information. Emails should be sent by Feb. 7 to schoolnamingreview@k12albemarle.org.
That committee is expected to hold its first organizational meeting later in February.
Per division policy, the advisory committee will include the school principal, three school staff members, three parents who have children in the school, and two community members who live within the school attendance boundary but do not have children currently enrolled in the school.
Advisory committee members will be responsible for developing a community-wide survey to solicit potential names for the school. Sutherland will be included among the list of names to be considered.
Schools Superintendent Matt Haas announced Thursday night that Sutherland would be the next school to undergo a name review. All county schools named after a person will go through a review process as outlined in division policy.
Mortimer Sutherland was a teacher and principal in the school division, retiring in 1946, according to the division. He later served on both the Albemarle County School Board and the Board of Supervisors. The middle school was built in 1994.
Cale Elementary was the first school to go through this review, and the school community opted to rename the building as Mountain View Elementary. The Cale committee endorsed that name and the county School Board approved it. The change takes effect July 1.
