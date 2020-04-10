Charlottesville Area Transit is reducing its bus service schedule to ensure employee and passenger safety, officials said Friday.
The bus service will be cut back beginning Friday and most routes will run one bus each hour. The buses are continuing to run to “ensure that passengers who rely on CAT for their essential travels will not be disconnected,” officials said.
CAT officials said some routes will run more than one bus every hour in order to provide service for essential workers at medical and hospital facilities. Those routes include number 4 during peak daytime hours and routes 2, 5, 7, and the Trolley.
Officials will also modify the Downtown Transit Station hours to prevent large groups from gathering and to maintain safe social distancing, officials said.
Beginning Monday, station will open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays only.
For more updates, go to catchthecat.org or find CAT on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information, email CAT@charlottesville.org or call customer service at (434) 970-3649.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.