Charlottesville Area Transit is reducing its bus service schedule to ensure employee and passenger safety, officials said Friday.

The bus service will be cut back beginning Friday and most routes will run one bus each hour. The buses are continuing to run to “ensure that passengers who rely on CAT for their essential travels will not be disconnected,” officials said.

CAT officials said some routes will run more than one bus every hour in order to provide service for essential workers at medical and hospital facilities. Those routes include number 4 during peak daytime hours and routes 2, 5, 7, and the Trolley.

Officials will also modify the Downtown Transit Station hours to prevent large groups from gathering and to maintain safe social distancing, officials said.

Beginning Monday, station will open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays only.

For more updates, go to catchthecat.org or find CAT on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information, email CAT@charlottesville.org or call customer service at (434) 970-3649.

