Sporting events, festivals, performances, schools and government meetings across Central Virginia are being canceled or postponed as a precaution to help keep people from coming in contact with the COVID-19 coronavirus, including the following local events or programs.
Before venturing out, be sure to check with event venues to make sure things are going on as scheduled. Be sure to hold on to tickets in the event dates are rescheduled.
Each venue will have its own refund policy for canceled performances and screenings. Many venues that are postponing events will honor the tickets you’ve already bought on the rescheduled dates; ask at the point of purchase, which means wherever you bought your tickets.
New dates have not been set yet for many of the postponed events, but future announcements are expected.
John Paul Jones Arena: johnpauljonesarena.com
The Harlem Globetrotters event set for March 12 has been postponed; a new date will be announced.
The Dan + Shay concert planned for Friday has been rescheduled for Sept. 11.
Saturday’s show by DaBaby already had been rescheduled for March 27.
The arena is asking fans to hang on to previously purchased tickets for these events, as they will be honored on the new dates.
Paramount Theater: theparamount.net
Saturday’s performances of Charlottesville Ballet’s “Snow White” have been postponed.
Sunday’s traditional and sensory-friendly screenings of “Shrek” have been canceled.
Sunday’s “Riverdance: 25th-Anniversary Show in HD” has been postponed.
Jimmy “Magic Man” Miller’s Bracket Blast, which was scheduled for Monday, has been canceled.
Cellist Steven Isserlis’ March 22 concert has been postponed.
Three events planned at the Paramount in connection with the Virginia Festival of the Book, which itself was canceled Tuesday, have been canceled as a result. These include the VPM “Let’s Go Luna!” family screening and event for March 21; “Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges: Poetry, Music and International Exchange” for March 21; and the “Dark Waters” screening with special guest Robert Bilott for March 22.
Also postponed: The Royal Ballet in HD: “Sleeping Beauty” for March 26, National Theatre Live in HD: “Cyrano de Bergerac” for March 29 and “In Search of Haydn in HD” on March 31. New dates will be announced later.
Also canceled: Screenings of “When Harry Met Sally” on March 27, Met Live in HD: “Der Fliegende Hollander” on March 28 and “In the Heat of the Night” on March 29.
Wordplay, the popular annual Literacy Volunteers fundraiser originally scheduled for April 1, has been rescheduled for Sept. 30.
Albemarle High School: k12albemarle.org
The AHS Jazz Ensemble’s annual Swing into Spring fundraising concert, originally set for Sunday, has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. May 31.
Western Albemarle High School: k12albemarle.org
“The Addams Family,” the spring musical scheduled to continue Friday and Saturday, has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
Library of Congress’ Packard Campus Theater: loc.gov/avconservation/the ater
The popular free film screenings and other public programs are canceled through at least April 1.
If you are planning to postpone, reschedule or cancel your own event, please let contact jsathe@dailyprogress.com or news@dailyprogress.com.
