HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

Columbus Day Monday, Oct. 14

Federal government offices: Closed.

State government offices: Closed.

Local government offices: City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, open. Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties, closed.

Postal service: Closed.

ABC stores: Open

Banks: Closed.

Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed.

Charlottesville Area Transit: Regular service.

Courts: Closed.

Schools: The city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Nelson and Orange, open. Fluvanna and Buckingham counties, closed. Louisa County, closed for students (teacher workday).

Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: Regular service.

Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed.

McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Open.

