HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2

Local, state and federal government offices: Closed.

Postal service: Closed; no delivery.

ABC stores: Open until 6 p.m.

Banks: Closed.

Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed.

Charlottesville Area Transit: Full service.

Courts: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: No trash or recycling will be picked up on Monday. Pickups will be delayed by one day through Saturday.

Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed.

McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Open.

