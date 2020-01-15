HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

Lee-Jackson Day

Friday, Jan. 17

Federal government offices: Open.

State government offices: Closed.

Local government offices: City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, open; Buckingham, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties, closed.

Postal service: Open; normal delivery.

ABC stores: Open.

Banks: Open.

Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed Friday, open Saturday.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Open.

Charlottesville Area Transit: Regular service.

State courts: Closed.

Federal courts: Open.

Schools: Open.

Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: Regular service.

Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Open.

McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Open.

