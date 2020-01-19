HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, Jan. 20

Federal, state and local government offices: Closed.

Postal service: Closed; no delivery.

ABC stores: Open.

Banks: Closed.

Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed. 

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed.

Charlottesville Area Transit: Regular service.

State and federal courts: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: Regular service.

Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Open.

McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Open.

