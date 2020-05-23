HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

Memorial Day

Monday, May 25

Federal, state and local government offices: Closed. 

Postal service: Closed; no delivery.

ABC stores: Open until 6 p.m.

Banks: Closed.

Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed.

Charlottesville Area Transit: Sunday-level service on Monday.

Courts: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: No trash or recycling will be picked up on Monday. Pickups will be delayed by one day through Saturday.

Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed.

McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Open.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments