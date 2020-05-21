HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
Memorial Day
Monday, May 25
Federal, state and local government offices: Closed. City of Charlottesville also closed Friday as an administrative leave day.
Postal service: Closed; no delivery.
ABC stores: Open until 6 p.m.
Banks: Closed.
Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed.
Charlottesville Area Transit: Sunday-level service on Monday.
Courts: Closed.
Schools: Closed.
Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: No trash or recycling will be picked up on Monday. Pickups will be delayed by one day through Saturday.
Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed.
McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Open.
