HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

Presidents Day

Monday, Feb. 17

Federal, state and local government offices: Closed.

Postal service: Closed; no delivery.

ABC stores: Open.

Banks: Closed.

Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed. 

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed.

Charlottesville Area Transit: Regular service.

State and federal courts: Closed.

Schools: Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene and Orange counties, closed; Charlottesville, Albemarle, Madison and Nelson counties, open.

Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: Regular service.

Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Open.

McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Open.

