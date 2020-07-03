» Postal service: Closed; no delivery.

» ABC stores: Open noon to 6 p.m. 

» Banks: Closed.

» Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed.

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed.

» Charlottesville Area Transit: Regular service.

» Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed.

» McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Closed.

