» Federal, state and local government offices: Closed Friday.

» Postal service: Closed Saturday; no delivery.

» ABC stores: Regular hours Friday; open noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.

» Banks: Closed Saturday.

» Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed Saturday.

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed Saturday.

» Charlottesville Area Transit: Regular service.

» Courts: Closed Friday.

» Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: Trash and recycling will be picked up on its regular schedule.

» Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed.

» McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Closed.

