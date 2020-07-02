» Federal, state and local government offices: Closed Friday.
» Postal service: Closed Saturday; no delivery.
» ABC stores: Regular hours Friday; open noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.
» Banks: Closed Saturday.
» Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed Saturday.
» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed Saturday.
» Charlottesville Area Transit: Regular service.
» Courts: Closed Friday.
» Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: Trash and recycling will be picked up on its regular schedule.
» Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed.
» McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Closed.
