HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

New Year's Day

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Federal government offices: Closed.

State government offices: Closed.

Local government offices: Closed. 

Postal service: Closed, no delivery.

ABC stores: Closed.

Banks: Closed.

Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed.

Charlottesville Area Transit: Sunday-level service on Wednesday.

Courts: Closed. 

Schools: Closed.

Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: No collection on Wednesday. Wednesday pickups will be made Thursday; Thursday pickups will be made Friday; Friday pickups will be made Saturday.

Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed.

McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Closed.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments