HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
New Year's Day
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Federal government offices: Closed Wednesday.
State government offices: Closed Wednesday.
Local government offices: Closed Wednesday.
Postal service: Closed Wednesday, no delivery.
ABC stores: Closed Wednesday.
Banks: Closed Wednesday.
Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed Wednesday.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, closed Wednesday.
Charlottesville Area Transit: Sunday-level service on Wednesday.
Courts: Closed Wednesday.
Schools: Closed.
Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: No collection on Wednesday. Wednesday pickups will be made Thursday; Thursday pickups will be made Friday; Friday pickups will be made Saturday.
Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed Wednesday.
McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
