HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

New Year's Day

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Federal government offices: Closed Wednesday.

State government offices: Closed Wednesday.

Local government offices: Closed Wednesday. 

Postal service: Closed Wednesday, no delivery.

ABC stores: Closed Wednesday.

Banks: Closed Wednesday.

Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed Wednesday.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, closed Wednesday.

Charlottesville Area Transit: Sunday-level service on Wednesday.

Courts: Closed Wednesday. 

Schools: Closed.

Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: No collection on Wednesday. Wednesday pickups will be made Thursday; Thursday pickups will be made Friday; Friday pickups will be made Saturday.

Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed Wednesday.

McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

