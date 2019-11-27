HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

Thanksgiving

Federal government offices: Closed Thursday.

State government offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Local government offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Postal service: Closed Thursday; no delivery.

ABC stores: Closed Thursday.

Banks: Closed Thursday.

Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Charlottesville Area Transit: Sunday-level service on Thursday.

Courts: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: No collection on Thursday. Thursday pickups will be made Friday; Friday pickups will be made Saturday.

Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed Thursday and Friday.

McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Closed Thursday.

