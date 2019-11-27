HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
Thanksgiving
Federal government offices: Closed Thursday.
State government offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Local government offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Postal service: Closed Thursday; no delivery.
ABC stores: Closed Thursday.
Banks: Closed Thursday.
Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Charlottesville Area Transit: Sunday-level service on Thursday.
Courts: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: No collection on Thursday. Thursday pickups will be made Friday; Friday pickups will be made Saturday.
Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed Thursday and Friday.
McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Closed Thursday.
