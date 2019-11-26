HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

Thanksgiving

» Federal government offices: Closed Thursday.

» State government offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.

» Local government offices: Albemarle County closes at noon on Wednesday. The city of Charlottesvile closes at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Both closed Thursday and Friday.

» Postal service: Closed Thursday; no delivery.

» ABC stores: Closed Thursday.

» Banks: Closed Thursday.

» Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed Thursday and Friday.

» Charlottesville Area Transit: Sunday-level service on Thursday.

» Courts: Closed Thursday and Friday.

» Schools: Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

» Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: No collection on Thursday. Thursday pickups will be made Friday; Friday pickups will be made Saturday.

» Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed Thursday and Friday.

» McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Closed Thursday.

