HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

Thanksgiving

» Federal government offices: Open Friday.

» State government offices: Closed Friday.

» Local government offices: Closed Friday.

» Postal service: Regular service Friday.

» ABC stores: Open Friday.

» Banks: Open Friday.

» Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed Friday and Saturday.

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed Friday.

» Charlottesville Area Transit: Regular service Friday.

» Courts: Closed Friday.

» Schools: Closed Friday.

» Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: Thursday pickups will be made Friday; Friday pickups will be made Saturday.

» Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed Friday.

» McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Open Friday.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments