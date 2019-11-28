HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
Thanksgiving
» Federal government offices: Open Friday.
» State government offices: Closed Friday.
» Local government offices: Closed Friday.
» Postal service: Regular service Friday.
» ABC stores: Open Friday.
» Banks: Open Friday.
» Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed Friday and Saturday.
» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed Friday.
» Charlottesville Area Transit: Regular service Friday.
» Courts: Closed Friday.
» Schools: Closed Friday.
» Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: Thursday pickups will be made Friday; Friday pickups will be made Saturday.
» Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed Friday.
» McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Open Friday.
