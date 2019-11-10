HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
Veterans Day
Monday, Nov. 11
» Local, state and federal government offices: Closed.
» Postal service: Closed.
» ABC stores: Open.
» Banks: Closed.
» Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed.
» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed.
» Charlottesville Area Transit: Regular schedule.
» Courts: Closed.
» Schools: Fluvanna County, closed. City of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties, open.
» Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: Regular service.
» Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed.
» McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.