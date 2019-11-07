HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

Veterans Day

Monday, Nov. 11

» Local, state and federal government offices: Closed.

» Postal service: Closed.   

» ABC stores: Open.  

» Banks: Closed.

» Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed.  

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed. 

» Charlottesville Area Transit: Regular schedule.

» Courts: Closed.

» Schools: Fluvanna County, closed. City of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties, open.

» Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: Regular service.

» Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed.

» McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Open.

 

 

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments