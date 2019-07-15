A local coalition has launched a toolkit to help educate parents and young people about the dangers of e-cigarettes, vape pens and JUULs.
The Youth Tobacco & Nicotine Use Toolkit provides resources for addressing use by youths of electronic nicotine delivery systems and aims to prevent middle and high school students’ use of tobacco and nicotine. Parents, teachers, school administrators and students can use the toolkit as a resource for research, school curriculum, parent education and cessation.
The toolkit includes information about current electronic nicotine delivery systems, other tobacco products and Virginia legislation about tobacco use. A new law in Virginia, which went into effect July 1, prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.
The toolkit can be found at www.TJHD.org. For more information on the toolkit or to schedule a training session, email CvilleTFCC@gmail.com.