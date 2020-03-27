Broadcasting worship services through television, radio and the internet has been commonplace for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many faith groups to find additional ways to reach their congregations to provide much-needed solace in this time of uncertainty and isolation.
Several groups are finding ease in broadcasting a modified service using Facebook Live, YouTube and the Zoom meeting app while others have relied on telephone prayer chains and newsletters.
Peace Lutheran Church livestreams Lenten services at 7 p.m. each Wednesday and Sunday services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Song lyrics, responsive readings and communal prayers are provided in advance on the church website, plc.org.
Five small congregations in Nelson County have come together to provide a 10 a.m. worship service through the Zoom meeting app. The Rev. Marion Kanpur offers a "Wednesday Night Live" event from 7 to 8 p.m. for the congregations of Grace Episcopal, Massies Mill and St. Mark's, Clifford. Participants have the opportunity to check-in with church family and share joys, difficulties and needs. A Service of Compliance, a short evening prayer service from the Episcopal Prayerbook, is incorporated into the online gathering. Call (434) 227-8926 for details.
The Islamic Society of Central Virginia has suspended all activities at its Charlottesville masjid. The congregation will stream "Analyzing the Address" on Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays, a weekly lecture series at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and a daily brief religious reminder at 6:30 p.m. charlottesvillemasjid.com.
All synagogue activities have been canceled at Congregation Beth Israel. Facebook Live broadcasts Tefilah from 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Shabbat is observed at 6:15 p.m. Friday and Religous School Morning Assembly is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Cbicville.org.
Father Joseph Mary of Holy Comforter Catholic Church continues to say a private daily mass for parishioners and the world and his daily homilies are made available via the church's Facebook page. Confessions still are being heard at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The chapel is set up to follow social distancing guidelines. Communications with the parish are continuing through Flocknote, a email and text app designed specifically for church communications. holycomforterparish.org.
University Baptist Church livestreams Sunday Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. through its YouTube channel. Details are at universitybaptist.org.
The Daily Progress will continue to endeavor to provide information on the ways local houses of worship are reaching out, though congregants should be aware that information may change after publication. To be included in this list, please email information to ewood@dailyprogress.com.
