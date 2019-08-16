Blue Run Baptist Church (Somerset) celebrates Homecoming with the Rev. Walter Pleasants, of Rising Sun Baptist Church, at 3 p.m. Aug. 25. Revival services with a different guest preacher each night will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 through 28. 7435 Constitution Highway. (540) 832-5943.
Effort Baptist Church (Palmyra) holds its annual sale of gently used items, benefiting Fluvanna Meals on Wheels, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 24. 7820 Thomas Jefferson Parkway. (434) 589-1685.
Elk Run Baptist Church (Madison) holds Homecoming with the Rev. James Hudson, of Wharton Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville, at noon Sunday. Revival services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday with a different preacher each night. 1900 S. Seminole Trail. (540) 948-4802.
Mount Eagle Baptist Church (Nellysford) celebrates Homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Morgan, followed by guest preacher the Rev. Hillard Brown at 2:30 p.m. Revival services with the Rev. Howard Grooms, of White Rock in Arrington, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. 3406 Adial Road. (434) 361-1432.
Mount Zion Baptist Church (Advance Mills) celebrates Homecoming with the Rev. H. Steven Miller at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by guest preacher the Rev. Christopher Cooper, of Pilgrim Baptist Church, at 3 p.m. Revival services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. 6045 Advance Mills Road. (434) 293-9887.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room, 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
St. James Baptist Church (Roseland) celebrates Homecoming with Pastor David Brown at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by guest preacher the Rev. Sheldon Page Sr., of Union Baptist Church in Scottsville, at 2:30 p.m. Revival services with the Rev. Michael D. Page, of Antioch Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. 2099 Buffalo Mines Road. (434) 941-7229.
Union Baptist Church (Afton) celebrates Homecoming with guest preacher the Rev. Rodney Sandidge, of St. John Baptist Church in Norwood, at 3 p.m. Sunday. Revival services with guest choirs will be held at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. 783 Avon Road. (434) 282-4165.
Union Baptist Church (Scottsville) celebrates Homecoming with Pastor Sheldon L. Page Sr. at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 25, followed by guest preacher the Rev. Margo Bruce, of New Green Baptist Church in Esmont, at 3 p.m. Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 through 30. 275 Hardware St. (434) 286-3312.
Union Ridge Baptist Church holds the Saints in Hats Fellowship with guest speaker Deaconess Wanda Hawkins at 3 p.m. Sunday. 2980 Hydraulic Road. (434) 973-3960.