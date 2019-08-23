Blue Run Baptist Church (Somerset) celebrates Homecoming with the Rev. Walter Pleasants, of Rising Sun Baptist Church, at 3 p.m. Sunday. Revival services with a different guest preacher each night will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26-28. 7435 Constitution Highway. (540) 832-5943.
Effort Baptist Church (Palmyra) holds its annual sale of gently used items, benefiting Fluvanna Meals on Wheels, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. 7820 Thomas Jefferson Parkway. (434) 589-1685.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room, 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Union Baptist Church (Scottsville) celebrates Homecoming with Pastor Sheldon L. Page Sr. at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by guest preacher the Rev. Margo Bruce, of New Green Baptist Church in Esmont, at 3 p.m. Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 26-30. 275 Hardware St. (434) 286-3312.