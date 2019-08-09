Effort Baptist Church (Palmyra) holds its annual sale of gently used items, benefiting Fluvanna Meals on Wheels, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 23 and from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 24. 7820 Thomas Jefferson Parkway. (434) 589-1685.
Elk Run Baptist Church (Madison) holds Homecoming with the Rev. James Hudson, of Wharton Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville, at noon Aug. 18. Revival services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19-21 with a different preacher each night. 1900 S. Seminole Trail. (540) 948-4802.
Fairview Christian Church (Hood) celebrates Homecoming with the Beulahland Quartet at 11 a.m. Sunday. Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. 1893 Wolftown-Hood Road. (219) 742-4143.
First Baptist Church hosts an interfaith service as part of Charlottesville’s Unity Days celebration from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday. 632 W. Main St. (434) 979-0952.
First United Methodist Church hosts the Unity Days event “Idolatry in the Bible and How it Relates to Historic Symbols in Our Community” from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the front steps of the church facing Market Street Park. 101 E. Jefferson St. (434) 296-6193.
Mount Alto Baptist Church (Howardsville) celebrates Homecoming at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday with Pastor Rickey White, of Union Run Baptist Church in Keswick. Revival services with a different guest preacher each night will be held at 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. 4330 Mt. Alto Road. (434) 286-3956.
Mount Zion Baptist Church (Advance Mills) celebrates Homecoming with the Rev. H. Steven Miller at 11 a.m. and guest preacher the Rev. Christopher Cooper, of Pilgrim Baptist Church, at 3 p.m. Aug. 18. Revival services are held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 to 23. 6045 Advance Mills Road. (434) 293-9887.
Mount Zion First African Baptist Church hosts the Sisters Conquering Cancer Gospel Fundraiser with performances by Chris Lewis, of Thessalonia Baptist Church, and the Anointed Voices of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Esmont at 3 p.m. Saturday. 105 Lankford Ave. (434) 806-4617.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room, 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Quaker Worship Service with silent meditation and reflection, part of the Charlottesville Unity Days celebration, will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Market Street Park, 101 E. Market St.
St. James Baptist Church (Roseland) celebrates Homecoming with Pastor David Brown at 11 a.m. and with guest preacher the Rev. Sheldon Page Sr., of Union Baptist Church in Scottsville, at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Revival services with the Rev. Michael D. Page, of Antioch Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina, at 7 p.m. Aug. 19-23. 2099 Buffalo Mines Road. (434) 941-7229.
Union Baptist Church (Scottsville) celebrates Homecoming with Pastor Sheldon L. Page Sr. at 11:30 a.m. and with guest preacher the Rev. Margo Bruce, of New Green Baptist Church in Esmont, at 3 p.m. Aug. 25. Revival services are held at 7 p.m. Aug. 26-30. 275 Hardware St. (434) 286-3312.