Elk Run Baptist Church (Madison) holds Homecoming with the Rev. James Hudson of Wharton Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville at noon Aug. 18. Revival services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19-21 with a different preacher each night. 1900 S. Seminole Trail. (540) 948-4802.
Fairview Christian Church (Hood) celebrates Homecoming with the Beulahland Quartet at 11 a.m. Aug. 11. Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 12-16. 1893 Wolftown-Hood Road. (219) 742-4143.
First Baptist Church hosts an Interfaith Service as part of Charlottesville’s Unity Days celebration from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 12. 632 W. Main St. (434) 979-0952.
First United Methodist Church hosts the Unity Days event “Idolatry in the Bible and How it Relates to Historic Symbols in Our Community” from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 11 on the front steps of the church facing Market Street Park. 101 E. Jefferson St. (434) 296-6193.
Mount Alto Baptist Church (Howardsville) celebrates Homecoming at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11 with Pastor Rickey White of Union Run Baptist Church in Keswick. Revival services with a different guest preacher each night will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 12-16. 4330 Mt. Alto Road. (434) 286-3956.
Mount Zion First African Baptist Church hosts the Sisters Conquering Cancer Gospel Fundraiser with performances by Chris Lewis of Thessalonia Baptist Church and the Anointed Voices of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Esmont at 3 p.m. Aug. 10. 105 Lankford Ave. (434) 806-4617.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room, 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Quaker Worship Service with silent meditation and reflection, part of the Charlottesville Unity Days celebration, will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at Market Street Park, 101 E. Market St.
South Garden Baptist Church (North Garden) dedicates its new church sanctuary with guest speaker the Rev. Darnell Lundy of Main Uno Baptist Church at 3 p.m. Saturday. 3562 Plank Road. (434) 984-3668.
St. Joy Baptist Church (Schuyler) celebrates Homecoming at 11 a.m. and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Xavier Jackson. Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. 81 Stephanie Lane. (434) 831-1015.
