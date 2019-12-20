Belmont Baptist Church holds a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. Tuesday. 830 Monticello Ave. (434) 989-3458.

Bethany Baptist Church holds a Christmas program with live nativity and candlelight service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. 1692 Arrowhead Valley Road. (434) 293-8891.

Christ Episcopal Church holds a service of Lessons and Carols pereformed by the Christ Church Adult Choir at 5 p.m. Sunday. 120 W. High St. (434) 293-2347.

Grace Episcopal Church (Keswick) holds a Twelfth Night service including colonial foods, crafts, history presentation and bonfire from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 5. 5607 Gordonsville Road. (434) 293-3549.

The Lodge at Old Trail Ecumenical Congregation (Crozet) hosts a Christmas communion service with Christmas readings and carols at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. 330 Claremont Lane. (434) 823-9100.

Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.

