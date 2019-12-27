Grace Episcopal Church (Keswick) holds a Twelfth Night service including colonial foods, crafts, history presentation and bonfire, 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 5. 5607 Gordonsville Road. (434) 293-3549.
Kingdom Harvest Worship Center holds its Fifth Sunday End of the Year Celebration with Pastor George Bond and Mass Choir from Guiding Star Church of God in Christ of Roanoke, 4 p.m. Sunday. 105 Lankford Ave. (434) 260-0711.
Laurel Hill Baptist Church holds a Creation Seminar with guest pastor the Rev. Steve Levinson at 9 a.m. and again at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Airport Road. (434) 973-6125.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.