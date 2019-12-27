Grace Episcopal Church (Keswick) holds a Twelfth Night service including colonial foods, crafts, history presentation and bonfire, 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 5. 5607 Gordonsville Road. (434) 293-3549.

Kingdom Harvest Worship Center holds its Fifth Sunday End of the Year Celebration with Pastor George Bond and Mass Choir from Guiding Star Church of God in Christ of Roanoke, 4 p.m. Sunday. 105 Lankford Ave. (434) 260-0711.

Laurel Hill Baptist Church holds a Creation Seminar with guest pastor the Rev. Steve Levinson at 9 a.m. and again at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Airport Road. (434) 973-6125.

Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.

