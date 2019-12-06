Candlelight Service of Memory and Hope, hosted by the Piedmont Chapter of the Compassionate Friends and Charlottesville Chapter of Survivors of Suicide, will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road. (434) 977-8930.
Christmas with The Consort, choral performances by The Virginia Consort, will be held at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 500 Park St. virginiaconsort.org. (434) 244-8444.
Crozet United Methodist Church holds its annual Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 1156 Crozet Ave. (434) 823-4987.
First United Methodist Church presents "What Star is This?," performed by the Magnify Choir, at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 15. 101 E. Jefferson St. (434) 296-6193.
Memorial Illumination, A Community Celebration of Life hosted by the Hospice of the Piedmont, will honor and remember the lives of loved ones during a non-denominational candlelit service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 500 Park St. hopva.org. (434) 817-6929.
Messiah Sing-In, presented by the University of Virginia McIntire Department of Music, will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Old Cabell Hall. (434) 924-3052.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Orange Baptist Church performs "The Singing Christmas Tree" at 5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15. 123 W. Main St. (540) 672-2996.
Overseas Students Mission seeks families to host two University of Virginia students at their homes for traditional Christmas celebrations. For details, email bray.william@gmail.com or call (434) 227-0811.
Park Street Christian Church hosts the Christmas concert SONOSYNTHESIS: Hope in the Darkness from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15. 1200 Park St. (936) 328-1974.
Peace Lutheran Church continues its Building Peace: Inner Peace series discussing Other Traditions for Celebrating Peace from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. 1510 Broad Crossing Road. (434) 978-4357.
St. Paul’s Memorial Church holds its Christmas Candlelight Concert with the Virginia Women’s Chorus from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday. 1701 University Ave. (434) 295-2156.
