Candlelight Service of Memory and Hope, hosted by the Piedmont Chapter of the Compassionate Friends and Charlottesville Chapter of Survivors of Suicide, will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road. (434) 977-8930.

Christmas with The Consort, choral performances by The Virginia Consort, will be held at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 500 Park St. virginiaconsort.org. (434) 244-8444.

Crozet United Methodist Church holds its annual Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 1156 Crozet Ave. (434) 823-4987.

First United Methodist Church presents "What Star is This?," performed by the Magnify Choir, at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 15. 101 E. Jefferson St. (434) 296-6193.

Memorial Illumination, A Community Celebration of Life hosted by the Hospice of the Piedmont, will honor and remember the lives of loved ones during a non-denominational candlelit service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 500 Park St. hopva.org. (434) 817-6929.

Messiah Sing-In, presented by the University of Virginia McIntire Department of Music, will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Old Cabell Hall. (434) 924-3052.

Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.

Orange Baptist Church performs "The Singing Christmas Tree" at 5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15. 123 W. Main St. (540) 672-2996.

Overseas Students Mission seeks families to host two University of Virginia students at their homes for traditional Christmas celebrations. For details, email bray.william@gmail.com or call (434) 227-0811.

Park Street Christian Church hosts the Christmas concert SONOSYNTHESIS: Hope in the Darkness from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15. 1200 Park St. (936) 328-1974.

Peace Lutheran Church continues its Building Peace: Inner Peace series discussing Other Traditions for Celebrating Peace from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. 1510 Broad Crossing Road. (434) 978-4357.

St. Paul’s Memorial Church holds its Christmas Candlelight Concert with the Virginia Women’s Chorus from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday. 1701 University Ave. (434) 295-2156.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments