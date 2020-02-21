» First Baptist Church (Louisa) hosts the Louisa County Historical Society presenting the lecture "Black Women's Political Culture in Virginia," delivered by Shennette Garrett-Scott, and a performance by the Spirit of Truth Community Choir from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. 102 Meadow Ave. (540) 967-5975.
» House of Worship Safety Workshop will be conducted by the Albemarle County Police Department on March 12. Registration is required by Wednesday by emailing georgej@Albemarle.org. Lunch will be provided.
» Laurel Hill Baptist Church continues "A Praying Life" seminar with Jim Knox and Bob Allums from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. 3595 Grand Forks Blvd. (434) 973-6125.
» Mechanicsville Baptist Church (Gordonsville) holds a barbecue fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 10200 Louisa Road. (540) 290-8238.
» MercyMe performs from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the John Paul Jones Arena. ticketmaster.com. (434) 243-4960.
» Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
» Overseas Students Mission celebrates the National Collegiate Day of Prayer with a Prayer Walk from the Center for Christian Study to the University of Virginia Rotunda at 8 a.m. Feb. 27. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 817-1050.
» Peace Lutheran Church provides Ashes to Go from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday. 1510 Broad Crossing Road. (434) 978-4357.
» Pilgrim Baptist Church holds a Fish and Chicken Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 6. Delivery within five miles and advance orders are available. $10 meal includes two sides, drink and dessert. 211 Albemarle St. (434) 296-3577.
» Pleasant Grove Baptist Church (Earlysville) celebrates Black History Month with the program "Slavery God's Way" with guest speaker Brother Stanley Thomas at 11 a.m. Sunday. A soul food lunch will follow the program. 3417 Earlysville Road. (434) 978-7198.
» The Project on Lived Theology holds the "Dream With Me" weekend seminar with civil rights pioneer John M. Perkins and a workshop on community development from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Baptist Church, 632 W. Main St.; "Parting Words on Race and Love" at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Dome Room of the Rotunda at UVa; and "Dream With Me," an afternoon of storytelling, music and worship with the Charlottesville Worship Collective, at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for the Performing Arts at Charlottesville High School. theologicalhorizons.org. (434) 244-2839.
» Rising Sun Baptist Church (North Garden) celebrates Black History Month with a special program with guest preacher and choir at 3 p.m. Sunday. A soul food dinner will follow. 4174 Rising Sun Lane. (434) 963-9748.
» Roadshow Tour includes performances by Bethel Music, Martin Smith of Delerious, Unspoken, Apollo LTD, Peabod and Elle Limebear at 6 p.m. March 8 at the John Paul Jones Arena. ticketmaster.com. (434) 243-4960.
» Rockfish Baptist Association and the YWCA of Central Virginia hold an education session for area churches on how to respond to victims of domestic violence at 10 a.m. March 14. Nelson Heritage Center, 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington. (434) 420-7122.
» Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church (Palmyra) holds a 13-week Christian-based Grief Share workshop for anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one, from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays from March 4 to May 27. 4309 Thomas Jefferson Parkway. (434) 589-5201.
» Union Ridge Baptist Church holds its annual Prayer Breakfast with guest preacher the Rev. Terry Jones from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. 2980 Hydraulic Road. (434) 973-3960.
» Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Women's Auxiliary (Rixeyville) celebrates Black History Month with a performance by The Spiritual Harmonizers of Northern Virginia at 4 p.m. Sunday. 15044 Ryland Chapel Road. For details or to purchase tickets, call (540) 661-2013.
» Zion Union Baptist Church Youth holds a Black History program with musical performances and a portrayal of Harriett Tubman at 3 p.m. Saturday. 1015 Preston Ave. (434) 297-2271.
