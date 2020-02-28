» Beloved Community Cville holds a Slave Auction Block Vigil, walking to locations around Court Square where enslaved people were auctioned off in the 1800s, joining in song, prayer, rituals and more at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Number Nothing building at Court Square. (540) 820-7195.
» House of Worship Safety Workshop will be conducted by the Albemarle County Police Department on March 12. Registration is required by Wednesday by emailing georgej@Albemarle.org. Lunch will be provided.
» Mount Sinai Baptist Church (Dyke) hosts guest speaker Willie Jolley at 11 a.m. Sunday. 712 Simmons Gap Road. (757) 506-6214.
» Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
» Peace Lutheran Church continues its Building Peace series with Community Peace to be discussed from 4 to 6 p.m. March 8. 1510 Broad Crossing Road. (434) 978-4357.
» Pilgrim Baptist Church holds a Fish and Chicken Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Delivery within five miles and advance orders are available. $10 meal includes two sides, drink and dessert. 211 Albemarle St. (434) 296-3577.
» Roadshow Tour includes performances by Bethel Music, Martin Smith of Delerious, Unspoken, Apollo LTD, Peabod and Elle Limebear at 6 p.m. March 8 at the John Paul Jones Arena. ticketmaster.com. (434) 243-4960.
» Rockfish Baptist Association and the YWCA of Central Virginia hold an educational session for area churches on how to respond to victims of domestic violence at 10 a.m. March 14. Nelson Heritage Center, 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington. (434) 420-7122.
» Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church (Palmyra) holds a 13-week Christian-based Grief Share workshop for anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one, from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays from March 4 to May 27. 4309 Thomas Jefferson Parkway. (434) 589-5201.
