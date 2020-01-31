First Baptist Church hosts a performance by Dove and Grammy award-winning recording artist David Phelps at 7 p.m. Feb. 16. The event is free but advance registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/david-phelps-in-concert-tickets-900489257. 735 Park St. (434) 296-6195.

New Beginnings Christian Community hosts the Rev. Michael Cheuk to continue the Bible study "Reading the Scripture with Other Eyes" from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Feb. 11. 1130 E. Market St. (434) 872-0800.

Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.

Park Street Christian Church will host Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University workshops at 6:15 p.m. each Tuesday beginning this Tuesday. 1200 Park St. (434) 987-0628. 

Peace Lutheran Church continues the Building Peace: Inner Peace activity series with "Spread the Love: Building Peace Through Service" from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 9. plchurch.org. 1510 Broad Crossing Road. (434) 978-4357.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.

