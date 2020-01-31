First Baptist Church hosts a performance by Dove and Grammy award-winning recording artist David Phelps at 7 p.m. Feb. 16. The event is free but advance registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/david-phelps-in-concert-tickets-900489257. 735 Park St. (434) 296-6195.
New Beginnings Christian Community hosts the Rev. Michael Cheuk to continue the Bible study "Reading the Scripture with Other Eyes" from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Feb. 11. 1130 E. Market St. (434) 872-0800.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Park Street Christian Church will host Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University workshops at 6:15 p.m. each Tuesday beginning this Tuesday. 1200 Park St. (434) 987-0628.
Peace Lutheran Church continues the Building Peace: Inner Peace activity series with "Spread the Love: Building Peace Through Service" from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 9. plchurch.org. 1510 Broad Crossing Road. (434) 978-4357.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.