» Blue Run Baptist Church (Somerset) celebrates Black History Month with a special service themed “Open Your Mouth and Say Something,” 2 p.m. Saturday. 7435 Constitution Highway. (540) 832-5943.
» First Baptist Church hosts a performance by Dove- and Grammy-award-winning recording artist David Phelps at 7 p.m. Sunday. The event is free but advance registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/david-phelps-in-concert-tickets-900489257. 735 Park St. (434) 296-6195.
» First Baptist Church (Louisa) hosts the Louisa County Historical Society presenting the lecture "Black Women's Political Culture in Virginia," delivered by Shennette Garrett-Scott, and a performance by the Spirit of Truth Community choir from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22. 102 Meadow Ave. (540) 967-5975.
» Laurel Hill Baptist Church hosts "A Praying Life" seminar with Jim Knox and Bob Allums from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 22. 3595 Grand Forks Blvd. (434) 973-6125.
» MercyMe performs from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 22 at the John Paul Jones Arena. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com. (434) 243-4960.
» Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
» Overseas Students Mission celebrates the National Collegiate Day of Prayer with a Prayer Walk from the Center for Christian Study to the University of Virginia Rotunda at 8 a.m. Feb. 27. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 817-1050.
» The Project on Lived Theology holds the "Dream With Me" weekend seminar with civil rights pioneer John M. Perkins and a workshop on community development from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 22 at First Baptist Church, 632 W. Main St.; "Parting Words on Race and Love" at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Dome Room of the Rotunda at UVa; and "Dream With Me," an afternoon of storytelling, music and worship with the Charlottesville Worship Collective at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for the Performing Arts at Charlottesville High School. theologicalhorizons.org. (434) 244-2839.
» Rumi Forum Charlottesville hosts John Ragosta, historian at the Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies, presenting "Diversity and Inclusion Dialogues" from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Event Hall, 1024 Carrington Place. RSVP by emailing cville@rumiforum.org.
» Union Ridge Baptist Church holds its annual Prayer Breakfast with guest preacher the Rev. Terry Jones from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 22. 2980 Hydraulic Road. (434) 973-3960.
» Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Women's Auxiliary (Rixeyville) celebrates Black History Month with a performance by The Spiritual Harmonizers of Northern Virginia at 4 p.m. Feb. 23. 15044 Ryland Chapel Road. For details and to purchase tickets, call (540) 661-2013.
» Wildon Grove Baptist Church (Gordonsville) celebrates Black History Month with guest preacher Minister Marieka Williams of St. John Baptist Church in Cobham, Dance of Praise by Sister Judy Holliday and a black history showcase at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. A soul food lunch will follow. 6820 Wildon Grove Road. (540) 832-9074.
