Belmont Baptist Church holds a Celebration of Love luncheon with an assortment of homemade soups at noon Sunday. 830 Monticello Ave. (434) 989-3458.

Blue Run Baptist Church (Somerset) celebrates Black History Month with a special service themed "Open Your Mouth and Say Something," 2 p.m. Feb. 15. 7435 Constitution Highway. (540) 832-5943.

Congregation Beth Israel-Social Action Committee hosts Harriett Kuhr and Russ Linden presenting “Turning Our Backs on Refugees: Why Jews and Others Must Oppose Reduced Quotas” at 3 p.m. Sunday. 301 E. Jefferson St. (434) 295-6382.

First Baptist Church hosts a performance by Dove- and Grammy-award-winning recording artist David Phelps at 7 p.m. Feb. 16. The event is free but advance registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/david-phelps-in-concert-tickets-900489257. 735 Park St. (434) 296-6195.

First Presbyterian Church hosts "Theological Dialogue on Race Relations," led by Stefan Wheelock and David Forney, 7 p.m. Thursday. 500 Park St. (434) 296-7131.

Laurel Hill Baptist Church holds Trivia Night and Potluck Dinner at 6 p.m. Friday. A Praying Life seminar with Jim Knox and Bob Allums will be held from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Feb. 21 and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Airport Road. (434) 973-6125.

MercyMe performs from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 22 at the John Paul Jones Arena. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com. (434) 243-4960.

New Beginnings Christian Community hosts the Rev. Michael Cheuk to conclude the Bible study "Reading the Scripture with Other Eyes" from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. 1130 E. Market St. (434) 872-0800.

Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.

Peace Lutheran Church continues the Building Peace: Inner Peace activity series with "Spread the Love: Building Peace Through Service" from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. plchurch.org. 1510 Broad Crossing Road. (434) 978-4357.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.

