Abundant Life Ministries holds the Fifeville Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration beginning at 5 p.m. Monday with a candlelight march for unity through the Prospect Avenue neighborhood, followed by a 6 p.m. ceremony at Buford Middle School, 1000 Cherry Ave. (434) 962-3756.
Bible Talks will be held by a group of nondenominational Christians at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Jan. 29 at the Monticello Fire and Rescue Department's community room. 1515 Founders Place. (434) 953-5000.
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church welcome guest preacher the Rev. Shawn Scott and guest singers Deacon Harry Bryant and Company Gospel Singers at 3 p.m. Sunday. 1601 Old Lynchburg Road. (434) 872-3926.
Ebenezer Baptist Church welcomes guest speaker the Honorable Raymond Joseph, Haitian ambassador to the United States, at 11 a.m. Sunday. 113 Sixth St. NW. (434) 296-7032.
New Beginnings Christian Community hosts the Rev. Michael Cheuk leading the Bible study "Reading the Scripture with Other Eyes" from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Jan 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 11. 1130 E. Market St. (434) 872-0800.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Peace Lutheran Church celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day during its "Building Peace: Inner Peace" discussion series with guest speaker Charlene Green of the Charlottesville Office of Human Rights, 4 to 6 p.m. Monday. 1510 Broad Crossing Road. (434) 978-4357.
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association holds its quarterly meeting for delegates and members at 10 a.m. Saturday at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. (540) 937-9879.
