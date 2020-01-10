Bible Talks will be held by a group of nondenominational Christians at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and Jan. 29 at the Monticello Fire and Rescue Department's community room. 1515 Founders Place. (434) 953-5000.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Peace Lutheran Church celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day during its Building Peace: Inner Peace discussion series, 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 20. 1510 Broad Crossing Road. (434) 978-4357.
