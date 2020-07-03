» Mt. Calvary Baptist Church (Nasons) holds a Big Food Giveaway for those in need from noon to 2 p.m. July 11. Rain date is July 18. The event will be held in the church's parking lot. As cars drive up, bags or boxes of food will be placed in their trunks. Donations will be accepted, as well. mountcalvary-nasons.org. 11229 Kendall Road. (540) 672-2848.
» Overseas Students Mission hosts a Wednesday Night Bible Study Fellowship for University of Virginia students. Well House Cafe, 118 10-1/2 St. NW. For details and meeting time, call Bill Bray at (434) 227-0811.
