» Mt. Calvary Baptist Church (Nasons) holds a Big Food Giveaway for those in need from noon to 2 p.m. July 11. Rain date is July 18. The event will be held in the church's parking lot. As cars drive up, bags or boxes of food will be placed in their trunks. Donations will be accepted, as well. mountcalvary-nasons.org. 11229 Kendall Road. (540) 672-2848.

» Overseas Students Mission hosts a Wednesday Night Bible Study Fellowship for University of Virginia students. Well House Cafe, 118 10-1/2 St. NW. For details and meeting time, call Bill Bray at (434) 227-0811.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.

