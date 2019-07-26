Broadus Memorial Baptist Church hosts a free screening of the film “Up” with pizza, popcorn and drinks at 6 p.m. Wednesday. 1525 Stony Point Road. (434) 977-7381.
Fairview Christian Church (Hood) celebrates Homecoming with the Beulah Land Quartet at 11 a.m. Aug. 11. Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 12-16. 1893 Wolftown-Hood Road. (219) 742-4143.
Hinton Avenue United Methodist Church holds a Praise Revival benefiting Rachel’s Haven with Pastors Tommy George and Robert Lewis and performances by Songi and Mr. Sam, followed by an African feast, 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday. 750 Hinton Ave. (434) 293-7049.
Mount Alto Baptist Church (Howardsville) celebrates Homecoming at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11 with Pastor Rickey White of Union Run Baptist Church in Keswick. Revival services with a different guest preacher each night will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 12-16. 4330 Mt. Alto Road. (434) 286-3956.
Mount Zion First African Baptist Church hosts the Sisters Conquering Cancer Gospel Fundraiser with performances by Chris Lewis of Thessalonia Baptist Church and the Anointed Voices of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Esmont at 3 p.m. Aug. 10. 105 Lankford Ave. (434) 806-4617.
New Bethel United Methodist Church (Scottsville) celebrates Homecoming with Pastor Bruce Lugn at 11 a.m. Sunday. Lunch will be served following the service. 4899 Rolling Road. (434) 295-6224.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room, 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Palmyra) holds the Glory to God Youth Fest with special guest Christian rapper Cameron Taylor at 2 p.m. Saturday. 1620 Shiloh Church Road. (434) 589-2300.
South Garden Baptist Church (North Garden) dedicates its new church sanctuary with guest speaker the Rev. Darnell Lundy of Main Uno Baptist Church at 3 p.m. Aug. 3. 3562 Plank Road. (434) 984-3668.
Union Ridge Baptist Church celebrates Family and Friends Day with guest preacher the Rev. Renee Cannon of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. 2980 Hydraulic Road. (434) 973-3960.
Wake Forest Baptist Church (Scottsville) celebrates Homecoming on Sunday. Revival services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. 3075 Rolling Road. (434) 296-3959.