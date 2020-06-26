Crooked Run Baptist Church (Rapidan) continues Revival services with guest preacher Pastor Roger Browning and special music by Tommy Wood at 10 a.m. Saturday. 7351 James Madison Highway. (540) 672-0510.

Overseas Students Mission hosts a Wednesday Night Bible Study Fellowship for University of Virginia summer school and international students. Well House Cafe, 118 10-1/2 St. NW. For details and meeting time, call Bill Bray at (434) 227-0811.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.

