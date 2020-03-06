» Ebenzer Baptist Church celebrates its 128th anniversary at 11 a.m. March 15. 201 Sixth St. (434) 296-7158.

» House of Worship Safety Workshop will be conducted by the Albemarle County Police Department on Thursday. Registration is required by emailing georgej@Albemarle.org. Lunch will be provided.

» New Beginnings Christian Community holds a Spiritual Warriors Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to noon March 14. $20 includes lunch. 1130 E. Market St. (434) 242-5133.

» Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.

» Peace Lutheran Church continues its Building Peace series with "Community Peace" to be discussed from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. 1510 Broad Crossing Road. (434) 978-4357.

» Roadshow Tour includes performances by Bethel Music, Martin Smith of Delerious, Unspoken, Apollo LTD, Peabod and Elle Limebear, 6 p.m. Sunday at the John Paul Jones Arena. ticketmaster.com. (434) 243-4960.

» Rockfish Baptist Association and the YWCA of Central Virginia hold an educational session for area churches on how to respond to victims of domestic violence at 10 a.m. March 14. Nelson Heritage Center, 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington. (434) 420-7122.

» Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church (Palmyra) holds a 13-week Christian-based Grief Share workshop for anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one, 7 to 9 p.m. each Wednesday through May 27. 4309 Thomas Jefferson Parkway. (434) 589-5201.

