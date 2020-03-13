» Ebenzer Baptist Church celebrates its 128th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. 201 Sixth St. (434) 296-7158.
» New Beginnings Christian Community holds a Spiritual Warriors Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. $20 includes lunch. 1130 E. Market St. (434) 242-5133.
» Rockfish Baptist Association and the YWCA of Central Virginia hold an educational session for area churches on how to respond to victims of domestic violence at 10 a.m. Saturday. Nelson Heritage Center, 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington. (434) 420-7122.
» Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church (Palmyra) holds a 13-week Christian-based Grief Share workshop for anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one, 7 to 9 p.m. each Wednesday through May 27. 4309 Thomas Jefferson Parkway. (434) 589-5201.
Note: Some houses of worship and other faith-related organizations are canceling or postponing services and special events. The public is advised to check ahead before venturing out.
