Grace Episcopal Church (Keswick) holds the Blessing of the Hounds at 10 a.m. Thursday. 5607 Gordonsville Road. (434) 293-3549.

Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.

Overseas Students Mission seeks families to host two University of Virginia students at their homes for traditional Thanksgiving celebrations. For details, email bray.william@gmail.com or call (434) 227-0811.

Scottsville United Methodist Church holds its annual Harvest Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. $10 adults, $6 children ages 7 through 12, no charge for children younger than 7. 158 Main St. (434) 286-4736.

St. John's Episcopal Church (Scottsville) holds a Celtic Prayer Service at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. 410 Harrison St. (434) 286-3437.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church (Orange) holds a service of Choral Evensong at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. 119 Caroline St. (540) 672-3761.

Thanksgiving Community Dinner (Madison), hosted by Beth Car Baptist Church, Antioch Baptist Church and Piedmont Chapter — National Wild Turkey Foundation, is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Madison County Firehouse at 1223 N. Main St. (540) 948-6918.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.

