Grace Episcopal Church (Keswick) holds the Blessing of the Hounds at 10 a.m. Thursday. 5607 Gordonsville Road. (434) 293-3549.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Overseas Students Mission seeks families to host two University of Virginia students at their homes for traditional Thanksgiving celebrations. For details, email bray.william@gmail.com or call (434) 227-0811.
Scottsville United Methodist Church holds its annual Harvest Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. $10 adults, $6 children ages 7 through 12, no charge for children younger than 7. 158 Main St. (434) 286-4736.
St. John's Episcopal Church (Scottsville) holds a Celtic Prayer Service at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. 410 Harrison St. (434) 286-3437.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church (Orange) holds a service of Choral Evensong at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. 119 Caroline St. (540) 672-3761.
Thanksgiving Community Dinner (Madison), hosted by Beth Car Baptist Church, Antioch Baptist Church and Piedmont Chapter — National Wild Turkey Foundation, is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Madison County Firehouse at 1223 N. Main St. (540) 948-6918.
