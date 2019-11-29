Crozet United Methodist Church holds its annual Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7. 1156 Crozet Ave. (434) 823-4987.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Overseas Students Mission seeks families to host two University of Virginia students at their homes for traditional Christmas celebrations. For details, email bray.william@gmail.com or call (434) 227-0811.
Peace Lutheran Church continues its Building Peace: Inner Peace series discussing Other Traditions for Celebrating Peace from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 8. 1510 Broad Crossing Road. (434) 978-4357.
St. John's Episcopal Church (Scottsville) holds a Celtic Prayer Service at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. 410 Harrison St. (434) 286-3437.
St. Paul's Memorial Church holds its Christmas Candlelight Concerts with the Virginia Women's Chorus from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and 3:30 to 5 p.m. Dec. 7. 1701 University Ave. (434) 295-2156.
