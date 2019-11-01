Gospel Program featuring performances by Denise and the Traveling Aires, Jewell Gospel Singers, Faith Redeemers and Ed Hughes and the Gospelhearts will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Central Elementary School in Palmyra. (434) 872-3926.
Mechanicsville Baptist Church (Louisa) holds Awakening Services at 7 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with the Rev. Reggie Weems of Heritage Baptist Church in Johnson City, Tennessee. 10200 Louisa Road. (540) 832-3269.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Peace Lutheran Church holds the Building Peace series with “Peace in the Home” discussed from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 10. 1510 Broad Crossing Road. Dinner is provided. plchurch.org. (434) 978-5357.
St. James Baptist Church (Roseland) celebrates Men’s and Women’s Day with the Rev. Tommy Vaughan at 11 a.m. Sunday and guest preacher Evangelist Brenda D. Brown at 3 p.m. 2099 Buffalo Mines Road. (434) 277-8928.
St. John’s Chapel (Green Springs) holds an Old Fashioned Gospel Sing at 3 p.m. Sunday. Intersection of East Green Springs Road and East Jack Jouett Road. (540) 832-5978.
St. Paul’s Memorial Church hosts a service of Choral Evensong with the combined choirs of St. Paul’s Memorial and Christ Episcopal churches at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. 1701 University Ave. (434) 295-2156.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.