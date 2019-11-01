Gospel Program featuring performances by Denise and the Traveling Aires, Jewell Gospel Singers, Faith Redeemers and Ed Hughes and the Gospelhearts will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Central Elementary School in Palmyra. (434) 872-3926.

Mechanicsville Baptist Church (Louisa) holds Awakening Services at 7 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with the Rev. Reggie Weems of Heritage Baptist Church in Johnson City, Tennessee. 10200 Louisa Road. (540) 832-3269.

Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.

Peace Lutheran Church holds the Building Peace series with “Peace in the Home” discussed from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 10. 1510 Broad Crossing Road. Dinner is provided. plchurch.org. (434) 978-5357.

St. James Baptist Church (Roseland) celebrates Men’s and Women’s Day with the Rev. Tommy Vaughan at 11 a.m. Sunday and guest preacher Evangelist Brenda D. Brown at 3 p.m. 2099 Buffalo Mines Road. (434) 277-8928.

St. John’s Chapel (Green Springs) holds an Old Fashioned Gospel Sing at 3 p.m. Sunday. Intersection of East Green Springs Road and East Jack Jouett Road. (540) 832-5978.

St. Paul’s Memorial Church hosts a service of Choral Evensong with the combined choirs of St. Paul’s Memorial and Christ Episcopal churches at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. 1701 University Ave. (434) 295-2156.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.

